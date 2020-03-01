tide-responds-after-nate-oats-technical,-evens-sec-report-with-huge-property-acquire

TUSCALOOSA — In an additional game without having a single of its best scorers, Alabama still managed to come across a way to rating 90 details for the ninth time this year.

4 gamers topped double-digits in scoring, together with 3 with at least 18 details, as the Crimson Tide rallied for a 90-86 victory more than South Carolina on Saturday evening inside of Coleman Coliseum.

With just one 7 days left in the typical period, Alabama (16-13, 8-8 SEC) once yet again evened its convention history for the reason that of a unusual total-activity hard work that concerned a sturdy inside-out existence.

Sophomore position guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the Tide with 25 details on seven-of-16 shooting, together with three-of-4 from 3-place range. Redshirt freshman middle Javian Davis posted his first-occupation double-double with 20 factors and 10 rebounds — both equally profession highs.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford included 18 points and seven rebounds although junior wing Herb Jones, who remains restricted with a cast around his still left capturing wrist, extra 10 points and 9 rebounds although enjoying all 40 minutes.

This hard work arrived following a tough get started in which Alabama missed its initially six subject goal tries and did not make its 1st basket till 5: 12 into the match when a layup by Shackelford minimize Carolina’s lead to 12-three.

The Crimson Tide responded after head coach Nate Oats was cited for his sixth complex of the period with just less than 13 minutes left in the very first 50 %, rolling off a 20-8 operate to pull even at 28-28 with seven: 21 remaining. The Gamecocks pulled forward 43-41 with a layup 10 seconds prior to the buzzer.

Alabama lastly went up 74-67 halfway as a result of the next 50 % immediately after a 10- operate morphed into a 24-11 energy. A two-handed dunk by Jones with 6: 26 to participate in punctuated the run.

The win enhanced the Tide’s history to a excellent 6- mark when Oats gets a specialized.

In this article are three takeaways from Alabama’s 90-86 earn/reduction over South Carolina:

one. A different Oats technological sales opportunities to Alabama details.

Perhaps Nate Oats needs to get a couple far more technicals named versus him.

Coming into the weekend, Alabama was five- in games in which the Oats was cited for a complex, which includes a 103-78 highway get at Ole Pass up.

Make that 6- immediately after Saturday’s considerably-wanted victory above South Carolina.

Seconds immediately after arguing that a blocking foul towards James “Beetle” Bolden should’ve been a charge, officers cited Oats. South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson hit a pair of no cost throws for a 20-eight edge seven minutes into the match.

That wouldn’t past long nevertheless as Shackelford responded with the team’s initial produced 3-pointer about 40 seconds afterwards to spark an 11-1 operate over the next 2: 50 to pull within just 21-19.

The 11-1 operate then ballooned to 20-8 as the Crimson Tide tied it up on Shackelford’s next three-pointer with 7: 21 remaining in the initial 50 %.

Alabama tied it once more on the next possession and then took its first guide of the match with a Shackelford layup with 2: 44 remaining soon after again-to-back 3s from Lewis ahead of heading into halftime trailing 43-41.

2. Tide huge guys arrive through on the boards.

Immediately after frequently acquiring out-muscled and out-rebounded in the coronary heart of SEC participate in, Oats publicly challenged his 3 6-foot-nine forwards to provide extra creation on the backboard.

The Crimson Tide massive guys had been relatively tranquil on the rebounding conclude amid a 5-activity stretch when Alabama was outrebounded in consecutive games in opposition to Tennessee, Ga, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M — including combining for seven total boards in its 74-68 residence reduction to the Aggies on Feb. 20.

But in their return to Coleman Coliseum, the 6-nine trio of Javian Davis, Alex Reese and Galin Smith helped Alabama dominate the boards Saturday, outrebounding the Gamecocks 44-39 in the sport. The trio mixed for 22 of the Tide’s 44 boards, whilst Jones — the team’s continue to-injured junior wing — extra nine boards and 10 factors, like four-of-6 taking pictures correct-handed from the totally free toss line.

Reese was specifically crucial to that effort, eclipsing double-digit rebounds for the first time this time with 10 boards and seven details, such as seven boards in the to start with half. His previous season-large was 9 versus North Carolina.

Davis also contributed with a career-higher night on the boards with 10 rebounds alongside with 19 factors thanks to 11-of-15 from the no cost throw line, even though Smith added two boards and in 6 minutes of action.

Outside the house of Davis recovered an offensive board on his own missed three-pointer and fed Reese inside for a dunk to reduce Carolina’s guide to 56-55 inside of 14 minutes left.

Reese pulled in the defensive board on the other close and drained a three-pointer from the top rated of the essential — his very first of the match soon after missing his initial four attempts from deep — to give Alabama a 58-56 advantage that Smith stretched to 60-56 with his lone points of the video game with 12: 33 remaining.

3. Lewis and Shack keep on to lead Tide offensively.

The youthful guard combination of Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford continue being Alabama’s major contributors on the scoreboard, and came up massive once once more Saturday with junior wing John Petty Jr. sitting down out with a hyper-extended suitable elbow.

The pair merged for 43 points, practically 50 % of the team’s whole from South Carolina, on 13-of-29 capturing and a few three-ideas apiece Saturday.

The duo has topped the 40 blended factors in 6 of Alabama’s previous 9 game titles, which includes averaging 43.4 details involving them in its very last 5.