Tides Jennings, Mayden show versatility in various positions at Senior Bowl National sport

MOBILE PHONE, MOBILE PHONE – Earlier this week, Jared Mayden hadn’t played much cornerback from the start of his career in Alabama.

However, with hundreds of NFL employees watching, the 21-year-old former Alabama Free Safety was used seriously against some of the best recipients of this year’s Draft-class game in Mobile while training the South team on Wednesday to prepare for the Senior Bowl on Saturday ,

“It’s just getting cozy again. I did a lot more repetitions on the curve today than I did yesterday (as planned),” said Mayden on Wednesday. “When we made the releases, I really felt more comfortable than first. Like yesterday, when I pressed in the slot it felt a little rusty. But today I have returned to the basics and the more I repeat it the more comfortable I feel. It starts to come together. “

Much like Crimson Tide senior full-back Anfernee Jennings in training this week, it’s part of the effort to further profile NFL teams that strive for invaluable versatility when considering potential prospects for this year’s NFL draft.

Jennings and Mayden are among the three former Alabama defenders attending this year’s Senior Bowl celebrations, as well as Terrell Lewis, junior outline player at Red Shirts. It would have been four, but Raekwon Davis pulled out of the tournament at the last minute because of an injured ankle that he still recovered from last season.

“I’m just trying to show my versatility,” said Jennings. “I can do pretty much anything, rush the passerby, take cover and put the edge. I just want to show how versatile I am and that I am a competitor. “

Mayden said one of the most consistent questions he received during the myriad meetings with teams in Mobile was what position he was playing on the next level.

For the former four-star cornerback from Sachse, Texas, the answer is always the same.

“I tell them that I see myself playing corner or slot corner in the early years of the league and (possibly) fading into the background with age,” said Mayden. “I see myself as a corner that can play security.”

This is certainly interesting since it took three years and a step to safety to crack Alabama’s split lineup, and finally got a star role as the Crimson Tide’s last line of defense before its last season in Tuscaloosa.

Based on this experience, Mayden is grateful for every opportunity to demonstrate his skills in a first-class showcase like the Senior Bowl.

“It’s a really humiliating experience,” said Mayden on Wednesday. “I didn’t say anything about myself at the time, because if you told me at the beginning of my last year that I would be invited to the Reese Senior Bowl to play against the best players, I would have scouts everywhere told you you’re lying. Right now I’m just trying to win a place and improve myself every day so I can win a place. “

The 6-foot, 0.20-pound Mayden undoubtedly showed a curve-like speed when driven at 32 km / h in training on Tuesday, the fourth fastest time of the day among both Senior Bowl teams, according to Zebra Technologies. It will be worth seeing how Mayden’s performance in Mobile this week is helping to improve his stock design. He is currently ranked number 21 in this year’s class, according to NFLDraftNetwork.com’s position ranking. In the meantime, it is widely believed that the 6-foot 2 and 252 pound Jennings are a top 100 prospectus and the twelfth Edge Rusher in this year’s class, according to NFLDraftNetwork.com.

The versatility of doing multiple things on the field is often invaluable for teams that have to go through thousands of potential players to determine how certain players fit into their lineup, those who can play more than one position , their potential vary in the NFL.

“If you show your versatility, you can make teams (think): ‘Maybe I don’t have to go out and get two corners or two safeties,” said Mayden, “Maybe I can get a corner and one man who is able to play in the corner and in safety, so I’m saving money now and … going to meet a need somewhere else. ‘ “

Of course, he wasn’t alone in this challenge when Jennings tried his hand on the Inside Linebacker in Mobile this week and worked with Mike during Wednesday’s training at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

“It was good, it was fun. I had a great time and I enjoyed being out there and learning more about (the position), ”said Jennings, who was Alabama’s top pass rusher last season and had eight sacks and 12½ tackles as team leader had lost.

As Mayden said Jennings, one of the most challenging things about a midweek position change was that he hadn’t played much there and had gotten used to being comfortable.

The opportunity to work under the leadership of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching team was, however, of particular advantage, even if the challenge of a possible change of position was accepted.

“It was fun, it was exciting to dive into your playbook and learn how they were doing in your organization,” said Jennings. “It’s just another opportunity.”

And it’s an occasion where both feel better armed, largely thanks to what they went through in Alabama under head coach Nick Saban, who takes advantage of some of the same complex defensive measures that are offered across the NFL.

“It prepared me a lot,” said Jennings of his time in Tuscaloosa. “Many of the concepts they use for defense are also used in Alabama. Only the terminology is a little different. But I’m taking it up and looking forward to getting out of here tomorrow. “

And since both Jennings and Mayden continue to do their best to impress, it’s clear to everyone how important it is to prove that they can handle whatever comes up this week, be it a particular reporting concept or that Challenge to completely change position in the middle of one of the most important job interviews of your career.

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.