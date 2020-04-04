Tiger among the unique animals officers obtain in search of Texas dwelling

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 / 11:25 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 4, 2020 / 11:26 AM EDT

In this March 25, 2020, picture, supplied by U.S. Customs and Border Safety, a Bengal tiger is demonstrated. Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer right after getting them at a residence in close proximity to Mercedes, Texas, when executing a look for warrant past week. (U.S. Customs and Border Defense by means of AP)

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals which includes a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after acquiring them at a South Texas home although executing a lookup warrant very last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Exclusive Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the residence on 5 acres in Mercedes, a city of about 17,000, was related to a narcotics investigation.

He stated the narcotics investigation is ongoing but there ended up no arrests or rates linked to the research warrant.

Parks reported that going in they experienced facts that there ended up unique animals at the home, so they brought alongside match wardens.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stated in a assertion that video game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and two deer since they have been staying held illegally devoid of permits and their origin was mysterious. The assertion claimed it wouldn’t have been secure to reintroduce them into the indigenous populace.

Parks stated the other animals were being taken to the Austin Zoo for professional medical analysis and rehabilitation if desired.

