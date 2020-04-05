Tiger at NYC Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK >> A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for new coronaviruses, in what is believed to be the first known infection of an animal in the United States or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said today.

The 4-year-old Malaya tiger named Nadia – and six other tigers and lions who also fell ill – are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who had not yet shown symptoms, the zoo said. The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all is well and is expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The test result surprised zoo officials: “I couldn’t believe it,” director Jim Breheny said. But he hopes this finding may contribute to the global fight against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Any kind of knowledge that we get about how it was transmitted, how different species react to it, that knowledge somehow is going to provide a bigger base resource for people,” he said in an interview.

The result raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which confirms Nadia’s test results in her veterinary lab, says there is no known case of the virus in U.S. pets or livestock.

“There does not appear to be, at this time, any evidence to suggest that the animals can spread the virus to humans or that they may be a source of the infection in the United States,” Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a USDA official, has said in an interview.

The USDA said today it does not recommend routine coronavirus testing on animals, at zoos or elsewhere, or at zoo staff. Still, Rooney says a small number of animals in the United States have been tested at the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, and all of those tests turned negative except for Nadia’s.

Coronavirus outbreaks around the world are driven by human-to-human transmission, experts say.

There have been a handful of reports outside the United States of pet or cat dogs becoming infected after close contact with contagious humans, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. . Hong Kong agriculture officials conclude that pet dogs and cats have not been able to pass the virus to human beings, but can test positive if exposed by their owners.

Some researchers have been trying to understand the susceptibility of different animal species to the virus, and to determine how it spreads among animals, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that out of an abundance of precautions, patients with coronary artery disease should limit contact with animals – advice that the veterinary group reiterates after learning the tiger test results.

In general, the CDC also advises people to wash their hands after handling animals and doing other things to keep pets and their homes clean.

At the Bronx Zoo, Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed dry cough, and some of the cats exhibited shortness of breath and lost appetite, says Dr. Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.

The staff figured there might be a relatively routine explanation for the cat’s symptoms, but they tested Nadia for coronavirus from “diligence and an abundance of caution,” Breheny said. Only Nadia was tested because she took anesthesia to get a sample from a big cat, and she had already been knocked out to be examined.

Seven sick cats live in two areas of the zoo, and the animals have had contact with the same worker, who is doing OK, zoo officials said. They said there are no signs of illness in other big cats on the property.

Staff who work with cats will now wear protective clothing, as primate guardians have done for years because of the animals’ closer ties to genetics and human beings, Breheny said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and people, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.