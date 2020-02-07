Tiger fans are asked to cancel the launch of the balloon due to a coronavirus threat

GINOZA, OKINAWA PREF. – The traditional jet balloons launched by fans of the Hanshin Tigers could fall victim to the current outbreak of the corona virus after the team asked fans to stop training on Friday.

For decades, fans of the popular NPB club have inflated the long cylindrical balloons before their team hit the seventh inning. After the fans sang the team’s victory song, “Rokko Oroshi”, the balloons are released in large numbers.

“As a team, we wanted to do what we could,” said a spokesman for the Central League Club.

A number of other clubs have since copied the balloon boards, and the sound of the air being blown up by balloons at a crowded stadium has become a popular spectacle across the country.

In a statement released by the team, fans were asked not to throw balloons during spring training at the Tigers Spring training facility in Ginoza, Okinawa Prefecture, their farm camp in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, or at Tigers Road Games.

It is unclear whether the restriction to the pre-season games will be extended in March. Since the Tokyo Summer Olympics are taking place, the NPB teams take a break from July 21 to August 13. For this reason, the regular season begins on March 20, about a week earlier than usual.

In May 2009, the tigers asked fans to stop their balloon launches while a new strain of influenza was spreading.