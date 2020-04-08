Tiger hosts the Masters Champions Dinner ‘quarantine style’

Tiger Woods will not let The Masters dissuade him from hosting his own version of the traditional Champions Dinner.

Sporting his green jacket, Woods took to social media Tuesday to announce his dinner plans to his South Florida home amid coronavirus pandemonium.

“Masters Champions Dinner style. There’s nothing better than being with family,” Woods captioned a picture on both Twitter and Instagram. Woods is joined by boyfriend Erica Herman, sons Sam and Charlie as well as a replica of the Masters trophy, a resemblance to the Augusta National clubhouse.

The Champions Dinner is a tradition that began at Augusta National in 1952 at the suggestion of Ben Hogan.

While not sure what’s on the menu at Woods’ home, the 44-year-old may have a chance to host the Champions Dinner on Nov. 10 in Augusta, Ga., Ahead of the renovated Masters.

Woods, defending the tournament championship, shared what is expected to be on the menu back in February.

“Born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was part of my entire childhood, and I will return to what I had in 2006,” Woods said. “So we have steak and chicken fajitas, and we will have sushi and sashimi on the deck, and I hope the boys will enjoy it.”

The Masters is pushed back on November 12-15, which will be in contrast to its traditional position, ending its second Sunday in April.

-Remove Level Media