Tiger King Carol Baskin claims she is threatened with death

Carol Baskin said she was receiving death threats after Netflix’s tiger king aired last month.

An animal rights activist who was the target of the unsuccessful killing of rancher Joe Exotic, commenting on the killing, said she had numerous calls from strangers who had somehow discovered her number.

Carol and her husband Howard told the Tampa Bay Times in their first interview after the show that King Tiger’s producers made them, focusing on Carroll and Exotica’s rivalry, rather than the cruelty of capturing tigers as they claim.

“In fact, there is no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal,” Howard said. Carol, meanwhile, told the newspaper that she was now too afraid of the cycle to work alone after death threats.

Carole Baskin. CREDIT: Netflix / YouTube

Last week, Carol also claimed that the woman who was waiting in the hammock trail jumped as she approached, shouting, “This is her, this is her.” In a separate case, she also stated that a man in the car was shooting her and yelling at her.

Carol added that she trusts the creators of the hit Netflix program because of their stories working in the field of animal welfare.

Netflix’s Tiger King, which revealed that last week was the most popular title for the longest period of time, caused a great deal of discussion among viewers. Some see Baskin as exploiters who are no better than the rapists they have spent many years stopping.

After watching tiger king netflix it shows Carol Baskin @BigCatRescue was as bad as exotic Joe. I mean, they both used animals to make money! This bitch is a hypocrite and just created a tantrum because someone else was taking her money! They must be closed!

– Sergio Aguilera (@ seac12121991) March 24, 2020

Carol Baskin is as bad as Joe Exotic and Doc Entle, IF YOU DON’T WORK! She earns millions and does not pay for services (they are all volunteers, working 6 days a week for 12 hour shifts)! That and she also fed her husband with #TigerKing tigers

– Jenny Torres (@ TJenny021) March 27, 2020

“I’m just so angry that people completely missed the point,” she continued The Tampa Bay Times. “And the fact is that these cubs are being abused and exploited, and that is what allows society.”

Tiger King co-producer Eric Hood told the Los Angeles Times last month: “Carol talked about her personal life, her childhood, her first and second husband’s mistreatment, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis … She was probably not forced. . “

Carol claims that she thought the data she provided would only be used for background context.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is now falling. Credit: Netflix

Exotics were jailed for 22 years in 2019 for plotting to murder Carroll. He was also jailed for 17 other animal welfare violations. In Tiger King, Exotics accused Carroll of killing her husband, Don Lewis, when he disappeared 21 years ago, claiming she was in denial.

Most recently, an exotic niece spoke against her uncle, saying that in real life he is much worse than the way he is portrayed on screen.

