Tiger King co-founder says Joe Exotic’s racism cut off show

Tiger King creator Rebecca Chayklin said the racist language used by Joe Exotic had to be excluded from the show.

Released last month, seven-year-old Netflix documentation has delved into the life of Exotic Zoo owner – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – and his ongoing feud with human rights activist Carole Baskin.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Chayklin, who was acting director and executive producer, was pressed for excavated footage in which exotics say he can’t use the N-word as a white man.

“Joe is a racist, I would say categorically,” she said. “He said we were shooting something that was very hectic.”

Asked why the decision was made to change the comments, Chayklin argued: “They had no context in the context, but he had a lot to learn.”

She went on to say, “I think most of them were ignorant and there was no great exposure, and I think it even evolved over the time we shot.”

This comes after Tiger King star and businessman Jeff Lowe seemingly suggested the next episode may be on the horizon.

“Netflix has just called and they will add another episode next week,” Lowe said in a recent video. “They will film me here on Sunday. It’s a wrap, we’ll tell you what happened.”

Meanwhile, Louis Teru responded to Joe Exotic’s statements that his rival Carol Baskin killed her husband. In 2011, the director spent time with “Exotics” while shooting his own documentary, BBC’s “America’s Most Dangerous Pets.”