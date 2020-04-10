Tiger King: Dillon Husband Passes Joe Exotic Husband Promises to Stand By His Spouse – “I’m Not Going Away”

Joe Exotic’s husband has promised to stand by his wife for 22 years in prison.

Dillon Passage told people he was determined to support his wife – the real name of Joseph Maldano – Passage.

Both Passage and Maldano-Passage will be screened in the documentary Netflix Tiger King, which has been a serious hit since its release on March 20.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Maldano-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January this year, after eight counts of manslaughter for violating wildlife records and nine in violation of the law on endangered species. Sentenced. As announced at the time by the Ministry of Justice.

“I’m not going anywhere. Joe was there for me in the darkest moments,” Passage, who married Maldano-Passage in 2017, told his wife.

Watch more

“I don’t want to just leave him when he needs support more than anything.”

“She still loves her husband,” she said, adding: “She just supports everything I do. She’s always worried and wants me to be happy.”

According to Passage, the couple have talked about the possibility of continuing the relationship, but he is still committed to the marriage.

“We’ve had this conversation several times,” Passage told the magazine.

“If you need to keep moving, you can,” he always said. “And I’m exactly like that,” I’m not going to do that. ” This time.”

Tiger King is currently airing on Netflix.

[Tags ToTranslate] Tiger King [t] Netflix [t] Joe Exotic [t] News [t] TV and Radio [t] Culture