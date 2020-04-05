Tiger King fans will also enjoy these Netflix documentaries

When Tiger King came out, viewers described it as “completely fanatical” and “the craziest show ever.” “I’m a nutcracker,” said one fan. “The better the walker, and Lim Say, yes, there are only two parts. This king tiger in Netflix is ​​on a completely different level than the nuts.”

The documentary tells the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger businessman who competes with animal rights activist Carol Baskin. Their hostility increased, and they were eventually sentenced to 22 years in prison by exotic execution for crimes such as attempting to recruit someone to kill Bazkin.

The unusualness of the Tiger King theme makes this show very acceptable, so if you’re done with this series and want more, check out the list of other weird documentaries on Netflix …

Wild country wild

This good documentary shares two main themes of Tiger King: an incredibly unusual man in the center and a fierce rivalry. Wild Country tells the story of how Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his right-wing wife Ma Anand Sheela led a group of followers to a small town in Oregon and founded a sect. Conflict with local residents turned into a full-blown war that included threats, fraud, and even bioterrorism.

Fire: The biggest party ever

Before the exotic atmosphere became a household name, the team behind King Tiger made Fyre. The documentary is a diagram of the unfortunate failure of the Ja Rule Music Festival in the Bahamas, which has made headlines around the world after guests who paid $ 100,000 for their tickets went to a fraudulent shelter with shelter and They paid for limited food. Like Tiger King, it introduces us to fascinating characters – the most important of which is the event’s producer, Andy King, who, after admitting that he had worked almost together, became a memorial to convince Bahma customs officials. To give water to the participants.

Tell me who I am

This is another documentary that matches Tiger King on a “wealthy” scale. Tell me who I am is running around Alex, a man who has lost his long-term memory after a bicycle accident. The only person who can bring Alex’s life together is his twin brother, and incredibly, the couple pulls the camera into the room to tell the sad story of their childhood.

The same three strangers

When three teenagers meet by chance and see that they are the same three pieces that are separated at birth, they are over the moon. But, as this documentary shows, their acceptance was far from normal, and what begins as a story of re-happiness quickly turns into something much worse. If you don’t miss the Tiger King twists, this series has a lot to offer.

Kidnapped in plain sight

This disturbing documentary tells the story of John Bruberg, a child who has been abducted twice by his friend Robert Brechtold from his family. In a way, Brechthold was able to manipulate the religious family of Bruberg, and actually clean them up, which allowed him to kidnap and exploit in January.

Do not f ** k with cats

Fats With Cats is not a documentary that fills that funny hole in your life. When the film came out, viewers branded it the “most annoying” series they’ve ever seen. The center is about a Canadian killer named Luca Magnuta and an amateur detective who was arrested after a graphic video of him killing two kittens online to arrest him.

Black fish

Carol Baskin Tiger King claims that when she was brought to court by Netflix to appear in the documentary, she was given a “Blackfish Cat Cat version.” While not entirely clear, the two shows have a lot in common. Blackfish was abused by animals at SeaWorld when it was known as “catching a serial killer series.”

