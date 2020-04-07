Tiger King follow-up sequence in progress at Investigation Discovery

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has come to be a social media feeling considering that its debut on the streaming services and now Investigation Discovery has declared it has begun growth on a observe-up sequence, according to Deadline.

The observe-up sequence, entitled Investigating The Unusual Environment of Joe Unique, will check out concerns like no matter whether Carole Baskin was a selfless protector of animals or if she planned the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the thousands and thousands of accurate crime lovers all-around the entire world have been remaining wanting more,” Henry Schleiff, Team President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Desired destination America, said. “ID is the best put to come across the inevitable sequel to this drama – showcasing a missing spouse, a hit man, and the illegal company of unique animals. It is time to let the cat out of the bag and tackle the lingering concerns that viewers desire be answered.”

ID suggests that they have secrets that only Joe Unique understands and will debut exceptional footage they have not aired prior, which includes delving into what other skeletons Joe is hiding, regardless of whether his conviction was just, the true identity of Jeff Lowe, what the FBI is familiar with and what other insider secrets are hidden in Don Antle’s walls.

Investigating The Odd Earth Of Joe Exotic will be created by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown & Colin Whelan attached to executive Generate and Rebecca Sirmons set as co-executive producer.

In Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, amongst the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction globe of huge cat house owners, number of stand out far more than Joe Unique, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and region western singer who presides around an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable solid of characters which includes drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for significant cats, and the standing and notice their perilous menageries garner. But points get a dark transform when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and proprietor of a significant cat sanctuary, threatens to set them out of business enterprise, stoking a rivalry that ultimately prospects to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where by the only matter extra unsafe than a huge cat is its proprietor.

The seven-component real crime documentary sequence was directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. It is government generated by Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Goode and Chaiklin. Considering that its launch, the docuseries grew to become an prompt phenomenon and experienced acquired a score of 93% at Rotten Tomatoes.