Tiger King in collaboration with Orlando Bloom “wanted to play”

Orlando Bloom is the first choice to play Joe Exotic (photo: REX)

The film inspired by the Netflix Tiger King series: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is reportedly in the works.

Documents focus on the strange world of underground cat breeders in America.

20th Century Fox apparently already has the perfect star in mind to play in Joe Exotic, zoo keeper who is the subject of Tiger King.

According to The Sun, they want the movie star Lord of the Rings Orlando Bloom in the lead role.

Although talks about the project are at a very early stage, it is said that the producers hope to get on board Orlando.

Currently, filming is not possible due to a coronavirus pandemic, but this did not stop 20th Century Fox from making plans.

The eccentric zoo keeper, Joe Exotic, focused on Netlix documents (photo: Getty)

One informant said: “At the moment all films are blocked, but studies are studying projects that can start as soon as possible, and believe that Tiger King is the perfect story.

“Discussions about the movie have just begun, but they believe the idea has legs, especially if they have a star like Orlando on board. They think he could really revive Joe on screen. “

Joe, however, has other ideas because he previously called Brad Pitt to play him on the big screen.

Tiger King creators Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaikin told The Hollywood Reporter that they were talking to Joe, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play it,” Rebecca revealed.

“He doesn’t call David Spade, David Spade – he calls him” Joe Dirt. “

Joe Dirt is one of Spade’s greatest films, in which he also played mullet, which Joe Exotic would be proud of.

Metro.co.uk contacted 20th Century Fox for comment.

Tiger King is available for streaming on Netflix.

