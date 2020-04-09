Tiger King Is Getting After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale

Can’t stop talking about Tiger King? Hoping for more? You’re in luck!

In the inappropriate announcement video, Joel McHale revealed that he is hosting a new episode of Tiger King. It is a kind of post-show, featuring new interviews with documentary subjects, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, with updates on where they are all now following the series release Here. Apparently we wouldn’t hear from Carole Baskin’s husband or Joe Exotic’s Dillon Passage.

“It’s going to be eye-opening, and hopefully funny,” McHale said in the video, while shirtless, wrapped in animal print veil, and with what appears to be a huge Netflix tattoo all over his pelvis. (Don’t say we didn’t warn you.)

The title of this special episode is clearly The Tiger King and I, and it will make its Netflix debut on Sunday, April 12th.

You can watch McHale’s announcement below.

The Tiger King and I – Tiger King following performances by Joel McHale and featuring new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA

Various cast members from the series have been promoting the continuation of the series, talking about what shows are not included and whether or not they feel guilty, so hopefully this special will be a brilliant addition to the series that has brought the world together temporarily. we all live separately.

Seven original episodes of Tiger King are being broadcast on Netflix.