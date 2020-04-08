Tiger King Joe Exotic “asked TV producer to kill rival Carole Baskin”

Joe Exotic asked the television producer to “get rid” of Carole Baskin (photo: Netflix / Facebook)

Tiger King Joe Exotic turned to Rick Kirkham and asked him to kill rival Carole Baskin, as the television producer revealed.

The zoo owner – who focuses on the record Netflix document – currently serves 22 years behind bars for plotting to kill an animal rights activist, as well as a number of allegations of animal abuse.

And Rick, who shot the 57-year-old for his own TV series, explained that Joe asked him to “get rid of” the enemy.

Talking to Metro.co.uk before the live Q&A session on April 11, he raised the news of their twisted dispute.

“Joe came to me to get rid of, as we put it, Carole Baskin when I was in the park,” said the 61-year-old.

“He said,” Rick, I can make you a rich man if you can go to Tampa and get rid of this shit for me. ” I thought he was joking and said, “Oh Joe, you can’t do this, don’t say it in front of the camera.”

Joe is currently serving 22 years for animal abuse and rental murders (Photo: AP)

Joe planned to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin (photo: Facebook)

“He said,” I don’t care if it’s a camera or not, I’m going to make a rich man go out there and throw the damn thing away. “

Opening the conversation, Rick admitted it was “scary.”

“People can say,” Hey, I want to kill you, hell, I said it before, but I didn’t mean it, “he continued. “This guy meant it.

“It’s ironic because now I realize that every time he gave directions on how to go there and get rid of Carole, he was serious.

“It’s a scary part. He was serious and he was very capable of it. He knew all the right people, all the bad guys. He had many bad friends. “

Rick insisted that Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin be very “similar”

Despite the rollercoaster fight, however, Rick insisted that Joe and Carole be very “similar” in how they operated.

“Joe and Carole, as I said, were two peas in a pod,” he added. “They were both very, very similar, only very, very different approach to this. They were both eccentric, exotic animal owners, trainers and breeders.

“The only difference is that Carole was not as aggressive towards people and animals as Joe, but they both kept animals and received money from people who came to see and touch them.

“They are the same, Carole is the same as Joe, she just isn’t so violent.

“And of course I wasn’t planning to kill her rival like Joe.”

The producer spent a year living at the GW Zoo with Joe, filming his life on a reality show that never saw the light of day.

He often appeared on Netflix, but lost most of his recordings when a fire destroyed his “studio” at the zoo.

Rick – who has not spoken about his previous subject for “two nights before the glow” – will talk about what happened behind the scenes in an interactive live broadcast hosted by journalist Per Sundnes.

Rick Kirkham’s live stream will start on April 11 at 19:00 at AllThingsLive and tickets will be available for £ 4.

