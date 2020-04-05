Tiger King Joe Exotic speaks from prison before the corona

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic aka Joe Schreibvogel and the Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage He had been interviewed just days before moving into solitary confinement due to concerns about the corona, and Netflix released the video with his brief remarks.

Reports have surfaced this week that Mr Exotic was in solitary confinement when he was transferred from a prison where he could have been exposed to Covid-19, but there is no evidence that the Netflix star has tested positive so far.

A statement posted on his Facebook page stated that he had not contracted the disease.

“Joe does NOT have the COVID-19 virus, he is in quarantine for 14 days because he was transferred from another facility,” the statement said.

But just a few days earlier, he was questioned by a jail on March 22 and spoke for the first time about his sudden reputation for fame.

On Friday, Netflix tweeted a video of the brief exchange.

Joe Exotic was jailed on March 22.

– Netflix (@ netflix) April 3, 2020

The former feeder and today’s inmate exploded into pop culture after Netflix’s addictive appearance of “Tiger King” became a national obsession for people desperate to fill the time unintentionally released by the coronary pandemic. What started out as docuseries for captive big cats turned into a twist epic of bad romance and supposed murder-for-rent plots that defies faith.

If you don’t know why Mr. Exotic is in jail, or what those four answers mean, you should watch the show. There are no spoilers here.

