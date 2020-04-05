Tiger King seems to enjoy the fame he has just discovered, telling Netflix that he hopes to see himself “famous” while he remains in mandatory quarantine after the transfer of prisoners following possible contact with someone carrying a new coronavirus.

Joe Maldonado-Passage – or Joe Exotic – is the star of “Neutral, Cannon Weapons” from the Netflix attack, The Tiger King. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence on charges of animal abuse and murder-for-rent, and is completing quarantine 14 days after potentially making contact with someone with COVID-19.

On Friday, Netflix shared an interview with Joe Exotic, taken last month from prison. When asked how it felt to see the show becoming so popular, he said he wanted to see it for himself.

‘Tiger King’ on Netflix: Does Exotic Joe Have Coronavirus?

“You know it would be nice if I could really see me become famous there, but I’ve seen the same four walls for a year and a half now,” he said.

Joe Exotic is a self-titled “Tiger King” from a roadside zoo based in Oklahoma, a character described by Netflix as “brooding polygamy, pistol-toting and country country singer.”

Joe has been famous for years, taking to YouTube to share footage of the cat and the rant rant against Carole Baskin from Big Cat Rescue and his own country music video.

Joe even appeared on a professional reality TV show produced by Rick Kirkham, who followed Joe and the events at his zoo – for hours on foot burnt during a mysterious fire. But the actual Netflix crime document, which was launched on March 20, made Joe Exotic a household name.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, co-director and writer Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin said Joe was “excited” about the show’s success. According to Chaiklin, it was difficult to talk to the man without him raising the level of press he got.

“He said people asked to see Prince Albert and the girls sent him pictures of sexy bikinis even though he was gay. He was above the moon,” he said.

In the interview, Netflix asked Joe if there was something he wanted fans to know about. King of the Tigers seems to have some remorse, telling viewers, “When I left the zoo and sent my chimp to a shelter in Florida and imagined what my chimps had been going through for 18 years, I was ashamed of myself.”

But everything seems to be going well with her fourth husband Dillon Passage. “I can’t thank my husband enough for staying beside me,” he said.

Regarding beef which is notoriously bad with Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin, who was hired to star in his music video “Here Kitty Kitty” – he said he was ready to fight behind him.

“I’m done with Carole Baskin’s saga,” he said, telling Netflix it’s time “to turn things around” and “get out of prison a free man.”

“When I get out of here, will I go crazy like before? That will never change,” he said.

Joe Exotic and a tiger from Netflix ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’

