Tiger King Joe Hopes Exotic He Can See Himself ‘Become Famous’ While in Mandatory Quarantine

Tiger King Joe Exotic Hopes He Can See Himself 'Become Famous' While in Mandatory Quarantine

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
23
Tiger King seems to enjoy the fame he has just discovered, telling Netflix that he hopes to see himself “famous” while he remains in mandatory quarantine after the transfer of prisoners following possible contact with someone carrying a new coronavirus.

Joe Maldonado-Passage – or Joe Exotic – is the star of “Neutral, Cannon Weapons” from the Netflix attack, The Tiger King. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence on charges of animal abuse and murder-for-rent, and is completing quarantine 14 days after potentially making contact with someone with COVID-19.

On Friday, Netflix shared an interview with Joe Exotic, taken last month from prison. When asked how it felt to see the show becoming so popular, he said he wanted to see it for himself.

