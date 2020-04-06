Tiger King: Louis Theroux showed the exotic atmosphere said that if the bankruptcy is parked, all its animals will be killed.

Viewers of Tiger King are interested in hearing Lewis Theroux’s comments about the series, given that he spent nine years with the exotic atmosphere for the documentary.

Theroux has promised fans that after watching it, they will discuss Netflix investors and has already started commenting on Instagram.

He also revealed some details behind the scenes about his experience with the bizarre tiger businessman in 2011 in response to his followers.

Exotic Exotic appeared on the BBC’s Most Dangerous Domestic Animals in the BBC after allowing Theroux to follow him around the Strange Animal Foundation in Oklahoma.

In a strange moment in the episode, he tells Trio that if he enters the cage with his tigers, he will be shot in the head to give him a terrible fate.

Theroux, who told followers on Instagram that he would like to spend time with Exotic, showed that this was just one of the few annoying parts of his experience.

“The most worrying thing he said was that if the park goes bankrupt, he will kill all the animals,” Theroux said.

Another moment sees him comparing caged tigers with people in wheelchairs.

The journalist described Exotic as an “emotional person” and said he had tried several times to turn off the documentary because he was worried that filmmakers would buy the angle.

“I remember him crying and then he picked up his microphone in an instant and kicked it and then came back,” Theroux added.

Trox also said that “it seems unlikely” that the allegations about the exotic rival, Carol Baskin, who killed her husband and took her body to his tigers, were true.

Find a clip of the documentary on the BBC’s iPlayer here.

