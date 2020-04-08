Tiger King misses the oppression of the lightning man, the animal in the foreign pet trade

While making jokes can be cathartic at difficult times, and heavy ones can be entertaining, Netflix’s most important take on Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness documentary seems to have gone random. While the filmmakers did not originally begin filming with the intention of pursuing a dispute between Carol Baskin and Joe Extique, the narrative seemed to come from the handful of unacceptable but boring pleasures of many powerful people, with one word below: objections.

The documentary has become the newest Internet sensation. If you haven’t seen it, you must have heard it. Aside from the news about COVID-19, it now seems to be one of the hottest topics in the country. Netflix is ​​skilled at producing documentary series that can’t be filled with captivating characters, and Tiger King is no exception. A mixture of true crime, religious community and exotic animals showcases the destructive discipline of the train that you may not even see.

The whole thing is full of content that makes it unappealing, and many viewers note how things are moving from episode to episode. The series unexpectedly turns into polygamy, with Cult Leader-like men, the man who inspired scarfes, drug abuse and, in everyone’s mind, the tiger.

The country and the world are facing such uncertain and frightening times and most people are stuck at home, so wild to see that it was a relief to many people who could distract the news from coronavirus. It provides a great escape from what’s going on, and the over-the-top personalities appearing for easy meme-able and sharing moments.

But what gets lost in its entertainment is that abusive themes are a common theme in Tiger King. The most obvious, given that it is about private foreign pet zoos and foreign pet businesses, is animal abuse. The animals are still there, even though the series quickly becomes the backdrop, and their treatment is awful. The first phase consists of cloudy leopards, an animal that prefers temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, is kept in a van in more than 100 degrees weather, and from there things continue.

One particularly worrying scene involves Joe pulling out an exotic newborn tiger, which was just born from a mother, to start raising them as a props for a photo up. There are many allegations of tiger consolidation, especially by the dock antelope when they go out of length. Then, there’s Jeff Low, who used to do baby tiger cars in suitcases at a Las Vegas casino. Even beyond the more obvious moments of abuse, it is clear that many of the enclosures are not suitable for such large animals, and these animals are being run by people who have no idea how to care.

For those concerned about animal welfare, Tiger King brings to mind another recent documentary on what happens to animals used for recreation: Blackfish. However, the reactions seem completely different. Blackfish bothered and upset so many people that Sea World treated its orcs and their trainers. This reaction affects parks in a way that is even called the “Black Fish Effect” and forces SeaWorld to stop releasing trainers into the water during the show.

Given the similar animal abuse in the world of Tiger King and the risk it poses to human beings, it is surprising and sad how much attention has been paid to the abuse of partners in public discussion. Instead, there are memes about people calling Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin a bi *** everywhere they look. The response, variously portraying Joe Exotic as a victim, is that celebrities like Cardi B wanted to launch a GoFundMe to release him from prison.

People watching the documentary misunderstand the differences between places such as Myrtle Beach Safari and a legitimate animal sanctuary owned by Doc Antel. There is a lot to be said about Carol Baskin, yet the fact that Big Cat Rescue is a recognized animal sanctuary where animals do not interact with humans without a minimum foundation through handlers and where there is no breeding. It goes without saying that Carroll is an innocent party in other ways, but has adopted activism. There may also be problems, but there is a difference.

However, it does raise the issue of other issues lost in all memes: The issue of human abuse is also widespread. There seems to be a kind of relationship between people who are willing to abuse animals and people who want to object. Animal abuse and the foreign pet trade are a big problem, but we should also not avoid the way people like Joe and Dock treat the people closest to them.

First, the treatment of women in this documentary is astonishing. Regardless of Carroll Baskin’s own issue and possible crime, the man who threatens to kill a woman using a stall-in sex doll has serious issues with how women look.

Another sexist tiger in the series is Jeff Lowe, who took over from Joe Xtick in an attempt to “save” GW. The zoo He is also a very old man who dates very young women. When he was married to his wife, Lauren, it seems he used her to get into bed with other young women. His comments about how then-pregnant Lauren helped them lose weight and find a new, hot income after their baby was born were particularly disturbing.

And then there is the dock antel.

This is a man who is reported to have come to the zoo to “work” at his zoo to get below the minimum wage. From there, it’s clear that he marries many of these girls, who are still minors, and ends up sleeping and dating with many of them. Barbara Fisher interviewed a lady at Tiger King, how all these women worked so hard and were perfectly prepared that her breast augmentation surgery was stressed and she went with him mainly to rest for several days.

Joe Exotic, meanwhile, regularly followed a lot of younger men, including current husband Dillon, and seemed to have found vulnerable young people who struggled with things like drug abuse. Joe was a sample of most vulnerable people leaving behind, and this is even worse for his staff. He will find the most vulnerable people who have just come out of prison and fought substance abuse and then use them for their work. They had nowhere else to go and the small amount he paid them meant that he had the kind of control and control over people.

Obviously after the decoration, manipulation and even the abuse that these men showed to most young men and their employees, this seems to have been lost among the memes about Joe’s unusual wedding ceremony.

So, the question here is “Who’s to blame?” The Internet is always going to be a place where people share jokes and memes, but it’s also a place where activism can happen. The problem seems to be with the framing of the documentary series itself. Instead of the more critical lensing on the main characters, they are extremely strange but are presented as one of the favorites, especially Joe Exotic. Carol Baskin becomes the only villain and the actual victims, animals and side characters are not highlighted. It looks like the people in charge of the presentation of this documentary were too caught up in the wrong things.

One example of this being wrong by filmmakers is with Safa. He is a G.W. The zoo and its tiger are bitten by a tiger, and it is clear that his work is not well used with him. Problems become apparent with how Joe treats people here, but many are questioning why Saff was portrayed as a lesbian and when Saff was a heterosexual male.

Lately, more people and publications have been pointing to abusive animal abuse at the hands of Joe, Doc and others, it may be too late. The damage and the direction the documentary took on the damage seems to have been ultimately due to the filmmakers and Netflix. Instead of calling for a ban on foreign pet ownership and discussing the nature of abusive people, it seems more interesting to look at the fictional characters the doctor has done, finding men like Joe Exotic is ridiculous and hilarious, but rather objectionable.

There are many victims here and none of them is Joe Exotic.

