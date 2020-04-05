‘Tiger King’ Star by Jeff Hote Hot Nanny Says He’s Real, Acting Part-Time

exclusive

Jeff Lowe – Joe ExoticThe business partner and mentor – raised eyebrows at ‘Tiger King’ for his search for a nanny and had people estimate that it was all a stunt … but the nurse in question told TMZ – he was legitimate, not just full-time.

Masha Diduk is the hot nanny Jeff and his pregnant wife Lauren wanted to rent Netflix documents, and Masha told us … the couple actually hired her in September to take care of their daughter.

He said he met Jeff and Lauren 4 years ago in Las Vegas – where he lived and worked as a model – back when they were running Sin City with some tigers … as seen ‘ Tiger King ‘remembers.

The Masha deal tells us to work part-time as their daughter’s caretaker during business hours at Jeff’s Oklahoma zoo – usually on the weekends – which she recently made.

The nurse recently appeared with Jeff, Lauren and the kid on “Lights Out with David Spade,” and rumors started to swirl that Jeff had paid her to just be there for a TV interview … but he says that is not true.

Masha told us that her work in Vegas was undermined by pandemics – and that Jeff was busy moving the zoo to a new location – so she was with the family caring for the baby. Sarah.

Admittedly, the release time and popularity of ‘Tiger King’ is most exciting.

As for ‘Tiger King’ … Masha said it was fun, but he felt the producers were spinning a few things about Jeff. He said it worked out like Jeff damned animals how Joe Exotic does it, but that’s wrong … and he won’t act for her if he does.