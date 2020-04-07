‘Tiger King’ Stars Explained How They Protected Animals Against Coronavirus

exclusive

Doc Antle, former teacher of Joe Exotic, says his animals in Myrtle Beach are safe from coronavirus, and they’ve been doing that since before a Bronx Zoo tiger was positive … and Carole BaskinHer Big Cat Rescue lines are confident, too.

Dok, who is, of course, one of the 3 stars of ‘Tiger King,’ tells TMZ … his Myrtle Beach Safari is a different setup from the Bronx Zoo. She said she and her 25 employees all live on the site, making for a much more controlled and lonely environment.

He said he put his lockdown facility in place immediately after the government issued instructions to stay home and practice social mobility. Doc says his staff has been subjected to rigorous excavation since then. No guest or physical contact is allowed outside the groups.

While we humans have “wash your hands” that have been drenched in our heads … Doc says his big cats are bathing too and are constantly being cleaned. He added that specific caregivers are assigned to animals, and that doesn’t change … thus limiting the potential exposure to coronavirus.

If one of his big kittens somehow contracted COVID-19, Doc said it would be treated like a human being and kept in solitary confinement for 14 days to keep it from spreading to other animals. animals. However, he said there was a very good chance of that.

Joe’s nemesis, Carole Baskin equally confident about the welfare of his tiger rescue animals outside Tampa. People told us that they had examined the animals closely and had not shown any symptoms.

As we reported … the Bronx Zoo tiger was the first animal in the United States to be known the disease is infected, but he is expected to recover, and experts say animals cannot spread the disease to humans.