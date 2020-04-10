Tiger King The new episode of Tiger King has been announced and after the show, it was hit as much as Stranger Things

A new episode of Tiger King has been officially announced by Netflix.

One week after the star of the series, Jeff Love, revealed that a part of the award is on the way, the broadcast service has confirmed that there will be a star of the community, Joel McHale, later.

The tour, titled The Tiger King and I, will feature unprecedented interviews with many of the series, including John Ryink, Joshua Dial, Saf, Eric Covey and John Finley.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

It will be published on Sunday (April 12).

Lou and his wife, Lauren, will also be attending and discussing their experiences, as documents have become a cultural phenomenon, and rankings have disappeared since last month’s publication.

“The eye is open and I hope it’s funny,” McHale said.

Read more

Tiger King follows an exotic tiger trader, who competes with animal rights activist Carol Baskin. Their enmity was so intense that the exotic eventually hired someone to kill him.

When the show ended, viewers described it as “absolutely fanatical” and “the craziest show ever.”

While you’re waiting for the award, here are seven other weird Netflix documentaries that you can watch if you like Tiger King.

Tiger and I will be available for broadcast on Netflix from Sunday (April 12th).

.