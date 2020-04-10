Tiger King’s Carole Baskin receives a song from Kristin Chenoweth

Well, this time, someone gave the song to Carole Baskin.

The “Tiger King“a hero – or a celebrity, depending on the Netflix docu-series reception – has never been killed, this time by his song, Kristin’s great star Chenoweth, on Friday.

With the help of another folk music legend, Andrew Lippa, composer Andrew Lippa, “Bad Pieces” has released “Little Pieces,” a balloon to capture Baskin’s love for big cats and situations. strange around the disappearance of his second wife.

Chenoweth even began the four-minute song with Baskin’s, “Hey all the cool socks and socks,” before dropping his teeth on some of the most memorable songs, including, “Ever its been a frustrating thing / I’ve always been able to control / just give it a haircut / And it’s time to roll and roll. “

Meanwhile, Lippa has been vocal about bringing “Tiger King: The Musical (A Parody!)” To the stage on her Twitter account.

And he says music videos for the classic “Little Pieces” will be down next week!

Check out the full song in all its glory above!

Tiger cubs !!!! THIS IS THE BEST! THIS “Little Pieces” produced by @KChenoweth MAY MAKE YOUR FAITH! https://t.co/NXDri4XHs1 VIDEO of the week !! RT to ALL !!!! RRRAAAAWWR !!!!!

– Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) April 10, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Instagram

The star is taking the Craig King Craze to the next level with Cosplay