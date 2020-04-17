Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Confirms He Is Not Carole Baskin’s Initially Partner

If you’ve experienced accessibility to internet around the earlier few months – which you’d demand to browse this article, so this is terrific news – you may perhaps have come throughout a wild Tiger King conspiracy idea connecting Jeff Lowe to Carole Baskin‘s past.

A write-up from @MarieTweedie blew up on Twitter before this month, mimicking whispers on Fb that Jeff was in reality Carole’s very first partner. The put up amassed around 70k likes, with the majority of consumers wildly backing the theory. I mean, you simply cannot deny that the resemblance is uncanny.

Someone on Facebook mentioned Jeff Lowe is Carole Baskin’s very first (abusive) spouse & she employed him to frame Joe Exotic and I cannot halt imagining about it #tigerking pic.twitter.com/ITRF8hEoMI

Properly, yesterday, Jeff not only nipped that theory in the bud, but he took the bud, threw it on the floor and stomped it quite a few occasions.

In the course of a Reddit AMA session, he was requested about Carole. “There’s a conspiracy all above the online this 7 days that you were Carole Baskin’s to start with husband,” Reddit person CharlesBarkelly asked. “Have you observed the image comparison and what’s your just take on this? She doesn’t look like your sort!”

“You’re a outstanding person and she is not my type,” Jeff responded. “If I was caught on a deserted island with her, I would fuck a coconut. I’ve noticed the aspect by side photographs. It seems to be far more like John and Joe’s adore kid.”

Effectively, that’s certainly a person way to quash a rumour.

Take note to self: do not leave coconuts all around Jeff Lowe.

