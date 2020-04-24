Tiger Lake client CPU arriving mid-year

In addition to providing detailed details on first quarter 2020 earnings, as part of Intel’s financial presentation, the company also offered a quick update on Tiger Lake’s upcoming client CPUs. In short, the company is now preparing for series production of the chips and plans to ship them to the OEMs mid-year.

Intel first unveiled Tiger Lake at CES 2020 earlier this year, where the company briefly detailed the architecture while showing a device using a prototype chip. Tiger Lake will build on Intel’s latest CPU Core architecture and will also be the company’s first CPU to integrate an iGPU based on the new Xe-LP graphics architecture. The chips will be based on a newer version of Intel’s 10nm manufacturing process than that used in current Ice Lake chips, which Intel calls their 10+ process. At that time, Intel promised that Tiger Lake devices would show up within the holidays, a time frame similar to the 2019 Ice Lake launch.

All in all, Intel’s latest update is in line with their previous promises. Since Tiger Lake is another mobile-first launch, OEMs must receive chips well in advance of when consumer products hit store shelves, both to give OEMs time to finalize their projects and to create a adequate stock of devices for a correct retail launch. So, as it always has to be said when it comes to Intel’s timing for production, while Tiger Lake chips will be shipped mid-year, we currently don’t expect devices earlier than previously discussed by Intel.

Finally, if everything goes according to plan or Intel, it seems that the launch of Tiger Lake should be a bigger deal than Ice Lake. Aware of the slow start and launch of Ice Lake in 2019, Intel is telling investors that it has twice as many Tiger Lake CPUs in reserve than Ice Lake. The company has to master the updated 10+ process to get there, but with any luck, Intel’s 4+ years of 10nm gaming could finally pay off some better dividends when they open their latest trial.