Tiger Moth Tales releases A Visit To Zoetermeer

Tiger Moth Tales announced on February 21 via White Knight Records the release of A Visit To Zoetermeer on CD / DVD. It contains the entire concert, filmed in 2019, along with a selection of promotional videos for albums.

Pete Jones, mastermind behind Tiger Moth Tales, is also keyboardist in Camel and has just completed the last tour with Francis Dunnery’s It Bites. From the live recording, he says: “As always, we were very excited to return to the Farm last year. We always like to play there, because the staff are very hospitable and so good at what they do, to ensure that the acts have a wonderful evening. The audience is always fantastic and they give us a lot of support and energy. This DVD perfectly reflects the atmosphere while we play a series of songs from the Tiger Moth Tales catalog. It was very worthwhile to bring the tracks on stage together with Andy, Mick and Paul and we hope you enjoy it. “

Tiger Moth Tales are:

Peter Jones (vocals, guitar, keyboards)

Mick Wilson (bass, vocals)

Andy Wilson (guitar)

Paul Comerie (drums)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FK19sqttFAM (/ embed)

A visit to Zoetermeer Tracklist

Toad Or Toad Hall

Feels good

Match girl

hygge

The Boy Who Cried Wolf

The ballad of Longshanks John

Tigers In The Butter

The Merry Vicar

A visit to Chigwick