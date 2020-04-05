Tiger of New York’s Bronx Well tested for coronavirus

News Update –

The tiger at the Bronx Zoo has detected a new virus, in what is believed to be the first human-to-animal transmission in the United States or the tiger everywhere, the federal government and the bureau. said Sunday.

A 4-year-old Malayan farmer named Nadia – and six other tigers and lions who fell ill – is believed to have been infected by a well-trained staff who did not show symptoms, the garden the animal said. The first animals started showing symptoms March 27, and all were well and hope to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 when attacks that have escalated in New York.

“Today is a very difficult day for all of us – no matter where we live and work. We will make sure that everything we learn from these situations will be used to better understand and cope. how can the virus be prevented, ”the good director of Jim Breheny said in the statement.

The investigation raises new questions about the spread of the virus in animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has endorsed Nadia’s laboratory at its animal lab, said there were no known cases of the virus in the United States’ livestock or livestock.

“At the moment there is no evidence, that there is any evidence that animals can transmit the virus to humans or they can become infected in the United States,” Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and USDA specialist, said in an interview.

The USDA said on Sunday it was not recommended to test animals for routine illnesses, in zoos or elsewhere, or in healthy personnel. Still, Rooney said some of the small animals in the United States were tested by the USDA’s Department of Natural Resources, and all of these experiments returned negative except Nadia’s.

The coronavirus is spread around the world as it is transmitted from person to person, the expert said.

There has been a small report outside the United States of dogs or cats infected after communicating with infected people, including a Hong Kong dog who was diagnosed with low-grade leukemia. February and the beginning of March. Authorities in Hong Kong have concluded that dogs and cats cannot transmit the virus to humans but can be screened if their owner is present.

Some researchers have been trying to understand the cause of different species for the disease, and to determine how it might be transmitted to animals, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have agreed that out of caution, coronavirus patients should be banned from contact with animals. reports that the veterinarian repeats after learning of the disease.

Generally, the CDC also advises people to wash their hands after handling pets and other things to keep pets and homes clean.

At the Bronx Zoo, Nadia, her sister Azul, two tigers Amur and three African lions have had dry coughs, and some cats exhibit some wheezing and poor appetite, says Dr. . Paul Calle, veterinarian at the veterinarian. He said the zoo had become infected with coronavirus.

Only Nadia was tested because she would use anesthesia to get a sample from a large cat. It was hot at the same time, and it was normal, Calle said.

Seven sick cats live in two areas of the zoo, and the animals have contact with the same staff, which is OK. They said they were “taking appropriate precautions” for staff who take care of sick animals, and there were no signs of any other cats at the scene.

For most people, coronavirus causes minor or minor illnesses, such as fever and a clear cough within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people, it can be more serious, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

