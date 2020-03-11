Tiger Roll grounded by hefty monitor as Easysland provides an additional Cheltenham shock

The 56,943 persons that attended working day two of the Cheltenham Pageant had barely bought over the shock of observing hotpot Defi Du Seuil turned about in the Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase when they took their positions for the Glenfarclas Cross Nation Chase.

Jonathon Plouganou onboard Easysland comes residence to acquire forward of Keith Donoghue and Tiger Roll. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Undoubtedly normal service would be swiftly resumed. Immediately after all, the favourite was four-time Festival hero and a dual Grand National winner. Defeat was unthinkable.

Alas, activity in typical, and racing, in unique, is a terrific, unscripted drama and French raider Easysland, owned by JP McManus, was in no mood to go along with a cosy narrative that would see Tiger Roll operate out victorious at the Pageant for a fifth time.

And although the 8-11 favorite was heroic in defeat, he was ultimately 2nd most effective to his more youthful rival on ground he struggled to bounce out of.

Reflecting on a defeat he certainly did not see coming, Gordon Elliott was keen to pressure the positives, insisting a tilt at a third Grand Countrywide continues to be firmly on the agenda.

“We were being delighted (with the run),” Elliott insisted. “You’re normally unhappy when you really don’t earn but we claimed before the race that the ground was a major be concerned and it killed us – no excuses.

“When you’re seeing a race, you’re constantly hoping but you could see going out on the final circuit across the significant floor, usually he’d have been functioning away at that stage but he’s appear a extensive way. In January we ended up only back again cantering so we’re happy with him. He’s even now on study course for the Nationwide, definitely.”

The aspiration is even now alive but specified how drained he seemed at the complete and the risk posed by the coronavirus, just finding to the beginning tapes at Aintree might be an achievement.