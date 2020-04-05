Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at zoo in New York City, first in the United States

A four-year-old female malatera at a zoo in New York City has been tested positive for coronavirus, according to results from the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory. Authorities say this is the first report that a tiger has become infected with COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

The USDA stated that a sample from a tiger named Nadia was collected and evaluated after several lions and tigers showed symptoms of respiratory disease at the Bronx Zoo. According to the zoo, Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had a dry cough and reduced appetite. They are all expected to recover.

Health officials say that a large cat became ill, but was asymptomatic, when exposed to a zoo employee who had COVID-19. The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March. According to USDA, the first tiger began to show signs of illness on March 27. Other animals in the zoo have not experienced coronavirus symptoms, officials said.

The zoo, in a statement, “tests cats with great care and ensures that the knowledge gained about COVID-19 contributes to the continued understanding of this new coronavirus world.” States.

Murray tiger seen in an undated photo provided by the Bronx Zoo in New York City.

Handout / Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Zoo

Can humans get coronavirus from animals?

Aside from the first outbreak in the food market in Wuhan, China, a USDA press release stated that “there is no evidence that animals play a role in transmitting humans with COVID-19.” “There is no evidence that animals such as pet dogs and cats have become infected with COVID-19 in the United States.”

The USDA is “this is the first case of this species” and “further research is needed to understand whether and how different animals are affected by COVID-19.”

Health authorities recommend frequent hand washing with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based disinfectant.

The Associated Press quotes the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] as recommending that, with due care, people with coronavirus should restrict contact with animals doing.

Do I need to test animals that show signs of respiratory disease?

According to the press release, USDA and CDC do not recommend regular animal testing for coronavirus. Authorities state that the pandemic is “continuously evolving,” “Public and animal health officials may decide to take extra care to examine certain animals.”

