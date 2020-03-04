[tiger-woods-among-10-finalists-for-environment-golf-corridor-of-fame]

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee all through the closing round of the Farmers Insurance policy Open up golfing match at Torrey Pines Municipal Golfing Study course in San Diego January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, March five — Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, is amongst 10 people named as finalists to be considered for 2021 enshrinement into the World Golf Corridor of Fame.

Woods, a 44-12 months-previous American whose 82 occupation US PGA Tour titles matched the all-time file established by Sam Snead, is joined by fellow US players Johnny Farrell and Tom Weiskopf and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington as candidates for up coming year’s induction class.

US women’s stars Dottie Pepper, Sandra Palmer, Beverly Hanson and Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, among the the initial women of all ages golfing system designers, have been also named as finalists by a 26-man or woman Hall of Fame nominating committee.

Harrington, 48, received the 2007 and 2008 British Opens and 2008 PGA Championship though Farrell, who died in 1988 at age 87, gained the 1928 US Open up and Weiskopf, 77, won the 1973 British Open.

Berning won a few US Women’s Opens amongst her four major crowns while Hanson, who died in 2014 at age 89, won three majors and Pepper and Palmer each and every gained two big titles.

“The nominating committee has picked 10 finalists who stand for the optimum caliber of golfers and contributors,” World Golf Foundation chief government officer Greg McLaughlin stated in an announcement on the Hall of Fame web site.

“We are grateful to the nominating committee for their function and anticipate the Course of 2021 getting a single of our strongest to date.”

The foundation’s board of directors a short while ago decreased the players thing to consider from age 50 to 45 or a few years retired from the activity.

A 20-member Corridor of Fame collection committee will identify who will be inducted future calendar year, with induction ceremony date, site and aspects still to be announced.

The Corridor of Fame, with 160 inductees, is situated in St. Augustine, Florida. — AFP