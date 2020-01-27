Tiger Woods, Novak Djokovic, Shaquille O’Neal and Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah pay tribute

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, is rewarded with tributes from the world of sports and beyond.

41-year-old Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others who don’t yet have a tragic name yet died when the basketball legend’s private plane went up in flames in Calabasas, LA, California.

Getty

Bryant played two decades in Los Angeles and lived in California

Bryant, who was the shooter of the Los Angeles Lakers, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016 and winning five NBA championships.

He won two Olympic gold medals for the United States, while his influence went beyond basketball when he received an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

His tragic death has sparked a wave of sadness and a host of sports stars past and present, and top-class celebrities have paid tribute to the sports icon and his daughter on social media.

Former US President Barack Obama tweeted: “Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just starting a second act that would have been just as significant. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents.

“Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Former LA Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal shared an emotional message on Instagram.

There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragic and sad moment in which I have lost my curious Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my buddy and my homie ”, he wrote.

“I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’m sick now. “

The National Basketball Players Association tweeted: “We are stunned and devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death. Words cannot express its impact on our players, the NBA and the basketball game. This is a huge loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are simply broken. We send love and prayers to his wife Vanessa and the whole family. “

Another former Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, tweeted: “Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired a generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. “

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid tribute to Bryant after scoring a penalty on Sunday night in the Paris Saint-Germain game against Lille.

The Brazilian used his fingers to make number 24 – Bryant’s jersey number – before praying.

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City as well as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool as well as tennis giants Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the sports stars that Bryant and his daughter pay tribute to on social media.

Tiger Woods, a friend of Bryant and a lifelong LA Lakers fan, described his death as “one of the most shocking, tragic days I’ve ever attended in a short amount of time.”

I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of Kobe and to those who lost their lives in the terrible accident.

I woke up this morning with the terrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest athletes in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.

My heart really grieves for the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live in our hearts forever. There are not enough words to express my heartfelt sympathy to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT

Please do not. Please god no that can’t be true.

Neymar, who only found out about Kobe Bryant’s death at half-time tonight, is dedicating his second goal that evening to the Great. (C +) pic.twitter.com/gw2XbGzSr8

My heart is heavy with the news from Kobe Bryant. In this unthinkable time, prayers go to his family.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant and the entire Lakers family. It is a terrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best ever to play basketball. Rest in peace.

Kobe Just 10 days ago, I had the pleasure of meeting you and feeling what a great person you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone Rest in peace. #rip #kobe pic.twitter.com/viUHR5F2P2

Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired an entire generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

