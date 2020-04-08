Tiger Woods Revealed Through Golf Fan, Claims His Kaddy Was Hit, Touched Him

Breaking News

Tiger Woods is accused by a fan of saying he tried to take a selfie with the golf superstar … but admitted all he got was a huge shove and some serious damage.

A golf fan named Brian Borruso filed a lawsuit in Florida this week … where he claimed he was a spectator at the Valspar Gold tournament in Palm Harbor, FL in March 2018.

Borruso claimed he was in the green in the 13th hole when Tiger hit a ball near where he was standing. As Woods approached his ball, Borruso said he saw the opportunity to take a selfie with Tiger.

However, as he attempted to snatch the shot, Borruso said Woods’ caddy, Joe LaCava, put “intentionally moved” on her … pushed her back into the other audience, and injured her.

As a result, Borruso’s case claims that he “suffered injuries and injuries” including “physical and mental injury,” “disability, dizziness, mental anguish, loss of capacity for enjoyment of life. , hospitalization costs, medical care and nursing care. Loss of income-generating capacity, and an increase in past performance. “

Borruso says his injuries have not been cured … and he feels the consequences of the alleged attack.

He never claimed that Tiger had touched him, but cited USGA rules stating that a golfer was responsible for his bloody actions … and as such, Woods should be financially responsible .

As for why the fan took more than 2 years to file the case … his lawyer said he was waiting to get a better understanding of how serious his injuries were.

There is a video of the alleged incident … in which LaCava seems to be heard telling a fan to “back it up.” LaCava was seen raising his arm as Tiger tried to practice his swing … but it’s hard to tell if Joe was talking to anyone.

Borruso said he was seeking more than $ 30k, but the exact number is unclear.