Tiger Woods to be inducted into Environment Golfing Hall of Fame in 2021

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the Planet Golf Corridor of Fame as part of its class of 2021.

The 44-calendar year-previous finished an 11-12 months hold out for a 15th key title at very last year’s Masters.

Woods explained on worldgolfhalloffame.org: “I am both equally honoured and humbled to be inducted into the Globe Golf Corridor of Fame.

World-wide icon. Sport changer. Corridor of Fame Inductee.

It is official. @TigerWoods will come to be a Earth Golf Hall of Fame Member in 2021. #GolfHOF2021 pic.twitter.com/btHA8QOXDp

“This earlier year has been these types of an incredible journey and the support I have been given from my household, pals and enthusiasts has been overwhelming. This achievement is the greatest recognition to never give up and preserve chasing.”

A participant or contributor must get acceptance from 75 percent of the range committee to obtain a place in the Hall of Fame, which earlier this year reduced its age of eligibility from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.

PGA TOUR Commissioner and Environment Golfing Basis Board chairman Jay Monahan claimed: “Tiger has finished extra for the video game of golfing than anybody ever thought feasible, and his historic feats on the system are only one element of his influence.Padraig Harrington is underneath consideration as a different inductee (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“His imprint on the game is immeasurable and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golfing Corridor of Fame up coming 12 months.”

Additional inductees will be introduced in the coming days, with Padraig Harrington amid the other finalists.