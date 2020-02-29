tiger-woods-to-skip-bay-hill,-consider-3rd-straight-7-days-off

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Tiger Woods is taking a third straight week off by determining towards actively playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Woods hasn’t performed due to the fact his 76-77 weekend at Riviera, wherever he finished 68th in the Genesis Invitational when serving as match host. He determined versus the Entire world Golf Championship in Mexico City the next week, declaring his back again was rigid and he desired time to rest and practice.

Woods is an 8-time winner at Bay Hill. He has performed it only when because his final Arnold Palmer Invitational victory in 2013, which include four straight decades though going through surgical procedures on his reduced again.

He tied for fifth, eight shots at the rear of Rory McIlroy, when he previous played in 2018.

Brooks Koepka committed to Bay Hill on Friday. He missed the slice at the Honda Traditional and mentioned he strategies to play the upcoming 4 weeks by the Match Engage in in Texas. That would give him a 7 days off prior to the Masters. Koepka is taking part in Bay Hill for the next straight 12 months. He has skipped the lower the final two instances.

McIlroy qualified prospects the field as a past champion and the No. 1 participant in the planet. McIlroy is among 3 gamers from the leading 10 who are playing. The other is Patrick Reed, coming off a victory in the Mexico Championship.