Tiger Woods usually takes the 3rd consecutive week to skip Bay Hill owing to stiff back – Up Information Data

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tiger Woods is getting a 3rd straight week off by selecting not to enjoy in opposition to Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Woods has not performed considering that his 76-77 weekend in Riviera, exactly where he completed 68th at the Genesis Invitational when serving as host of the match. He resolved versus the Entire world Golfing Championship in Mexico Town the subsequent week, stating he experienced a stiff back and needed time to relaxation and coach.

Woods is an 8-time winner at Bay Hill. He has performed it only after considering that his very last victory at the invitation of Arnold Palmer in 2013, which includes four consecutive several years whilst undergoing lower back surgeries.

He tied for fifth position, eight photographs at the rear of Rory McIlroy, when he final played in 2018.

Brooks Koepka got engaged to Bay Hill on Friday. He missed the minimize in the Honda Vintage and said he designs to enjoy the following four weeks as a result of Match Enjoy in Texas. That would give him a 7 days off in advance of the Masters. Koepka is participating in Bay Hill for the 2nd consecutive yr. The minimize has been shed the past two moments.

McIlroy prospects the industry as former champion and entire world range one participant. McIlroy is amid the 3 players of the leading 10 who are actively playing. The other is Patrick Reed, who comes from a victory in the Mexican Championship.