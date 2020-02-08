Tiger’s newcomer Justin Bour carries the burden of Randy Bass’ legacy with club

We should have everyone in our lives who are as loyal to us as some fans and media around the Hanshin Tigers who remember Randy Bass.

Just as NBA legend Michael Jordan never missed a hit, Bass never hit a ball that didn’t circumnavigate the globe at least once.

In truth, Bass was a superstar who almost became a popular legend when he retired. Which says something, considering how astonishing he was from 1983 to 1988 for Hanshin in the batsman’s box. He is remembered as a stocky, bearded thug who carried a big bat to which stories do you read

The problem with all of this is the weight that many have attached to his legacy. Just as the NBA has spent several seasons looking for the next Jordan, the Tigers’ search for a new bass begins in year 32. Season after season, new Hanshin players are burdened with this burden before they have even played a game.

As soon as a foreign thug with a reputation for beating Homer gets off the plane in Kansai, immigration officials stamp his passport and strap Bass’ ghost on his shoulders.

Justin Bour is the latest “Randy Bass” of the tigers. A reporter who reported on the introductory Bour press conference on January 30 began his report by asking on the first line: “Is this the birth of Reiwas (the Reiwa era) bass?”

Bour, who does not play Game 1 in Japan, is now said to do justice to the bass. Let us remember that Bass had a career that could have probably brought him into the baseball hall of fame in Japan – and he could still go into the choice of experts.

Bass hit 202 home runs – including almost the NPB record of 54 in 1985 – and drove in 486 runs. He ended his career with an average of 337 and his mark of 389 in 1986 remains the season’s record. In 1985 and 1986 he won the Triple Crown.

He was also one of the heroes of the 1985 Japan Series team, which is still the only Tigers squad to win it all.

Maybe Bour should get his feet wet before comparing every spring training swing to what bass did.

Of course, this is the mode operandi around the tigers. Fans and the media quickly appoint a new foreign racket to the next bass and, although this player generally performs well, are damaged if they run out.

The disappointment continues until the next player arrives. Then it is rinsed and repeated. Even if fans cling to someone like Craig Brazell (2009 to 2012), the search continues soon after.

Now Bour could turn out to be great. He completed 92 home runs over six seasons in the majors, including three seasons with 20 or more. He showed his incredible power during an epic fight against Aaron Judge during the 2017 Home Run Derby.

After many early reports of his stroke, he turned his head during his first steps with the Tigers in the spring camp. Earlier this week, the left-hander squeezed a ball in the opposite direction in an Intrasquad game that triggered a positive tweet from his friend Christian Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP.

Bour is also only in its first season in Japan. Maybe everyone should consider filling the breaks and letting him find his way and make adjustments without Bass’ shadow hanging over him. There will be enough pressure on him with the Tigers, it seems like the right way is to make things easier and not more difficult.

Bour doesn’t have to be the next Randy Bass. He just has to destroy Homer and everything else will take care of himself.

The fans will cheer, the tigers could win some games and Bour will have made a name for himself.

Instead of trying to turn him into another Randy Bass, the tigers may count the lucky stars they found as Justin Bour.