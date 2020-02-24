[Tigers sweep Stony Brook with three-1 win]

CLEMSON, S.C. – Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded stroll in the eighth inning to rating the go-ahead run in Clemson’s 3-one victory above Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the collection 3-, improved to 7-, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.

In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole 2nd, innovative to third on an mistake and scored on a balk. The Seawolves scored for the initially time in the sequence in the seventh inning right after a high priced Tiger error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson’s 33 scoreless innings pitched streak, the program’s longest because 1967 (38).

In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a wander loaded the bases, then Hawkins walked to rating Kier Meredith. Bryce Teodosio extra a operate-scoring one in the frame.

Carson Spiers (one-) pitched the ultimate 2.1 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (-1) endured the loss.