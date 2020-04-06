Tigers that test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo in New York City are expected to recover

Tigers at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for a new coronavirus. Federal officials and a zoo said Sunday, what is believed to be the first known infection with animals or tigers somewhere in the United States.

According to the zoo, a four-year-old malatera named Nadia [and the other six sick tigers and lions] are believed to have infected zoo employees who have not yet exhibited symptoms. The first animals began to show symptoms on March 27, and everything has been recovering well and is expected to recover, and the zoo is facing a surge in coronavirus outbreaks in New York from March 16. The general said it was closed.

The results of the test surprised zoo officials: “I couldn’t believe it,” said Jim Breheny, director. However, he hopes the discovery will contribute to a global battle against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Every kind of knowledge we know, how it communicates, how different species respond, will somehow provide more basic resources for people,” he says. I mentioned in the interview.

This finding raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The US Department of Agriculture, which confirmed Nadia’s test results at a veterinary laboratory, said there were no known cases of the virus in US pets and livestock.

“ At this time, there appears to be no evidence to suggest that animals may transmit the virus to humans or may be a source of infection in the United States, ” said veterinarian and veterinarian Dr. Jane Rooney of the USDA. Officials said in an interview.

The USDA said on Sunday that it does not recommend regular coronavirus testing of animals, animals in zoos or elsewhere, or zoo employees. Still, Rooney stated that a small number of animals in the United States were tested through USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, and all of those tests returned negative except for Nadia.

According to experts, the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide is caused by human-to-human transmission.

Outside the United States, there have been reports of pet dogs and cats becoming infected after close contact with infectious people. This includes Hong Kong dogs that tested low for low levels of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agricultural authorities have concluded that pet dogs and cats could not transmit the virus to humans, but could be positive if exposed to their owners.

According to the Paris-based World Animal Health Organization, researchers are trying to understand the susceptibility of different species to the virus and determine how it spreads between animals.

The American Veterinary Association and the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that due diligence be used, people with coronavirus should limit animal contact. The Veterinary Group has repeated the advice after knowing the tiger’s test results.

In general, the CDC also recommends that people wash their hands after handling animals and do other things to keep pets and homes clean.

Dr. Paul Carre, chief of the zoo veterinarian, said that Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions had a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo and some cats had wheezing and anorexia. It has been shown.

The staff thought that there might be a relatively routine explanation of the cat’s symptoms, but tested Nadia for coronavirus from “adequate attention and due diligence,” said Brehenny. Only Nadia was tested because it required anesthesia to collect samples from a large cat, and she had already been knocked out for testing.

Calle said that the test, unlike the one used by humans, did not deal with human samples and was performed in a veterinary school laboratory.

“There is no competition to test between these two very different situations,” he said.

According to zoo officials, the seven sick cats lived in two places in the zoo, and the animals were in contact with the same workers working without problems. They said no other cats in the property had any signs of illness.

According to Brenny, staff working with cats will wear anti-infective clothing because of the strong genetic link between animals and humans, as primate keepers have been doing for years.

For most people, the coronavirus resolves mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and people, they can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

—Worst part of losing 10 million jobs in two weeks? Real numbers may be larger

-Why the United States is turning to coronavirus face masks

: Americans are facing a hunger crisis because SNAP benefits are less available to some

-Support for tax-exempt student loans is now legal. It’s time to make it permanent

-The hospital is short of all the most important supplies: oxygen

—PODCAST: Two healthcare CEOs on why coronavirus testing and vaccines are the ammunition needed to fight COVID-19

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus News