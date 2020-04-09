Tight control measures for COVID-19 continue across China after the reopening of Wuhan

Tight control measures for COVID-19 remain in effect across China after Wuhan lifted the blockade yesterday as imported and asymptomatic cases continue to rise.

Wuhan City saw more than 620,000 public transport passengers on Wednesday, the day the 76-day blockade of the city was lifted. According to his transportation department on Thursday, 346 bus and boat lines, seven subway and taxi lines resumed service, as public transport demands increased after Wuhan lifted restrictions on outbound travel.

Over 624,300 passengers used the city’s public transportation from midnight to 5pm. Wednesday local time, of which 184,000 by bus, 336,300 by subway and 104,000 by taxi, according to the Department of Transportation.

The number of inbound and outbound passengers also increased on Wednesday when 52,000 people left Wuhan by train, plane and bus and 31,000 people entered the city.

To address concerns about whether a reopened Wuhan will lead to a resurgence, Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the COVID-19 outbreak in China will remain under control as monitoring capabilities have improved.

“The most important thing that has changed is the monitoring ability. Monitoring is the key. Once you have the ability to quickly detect the epidemic, you can contain it,” he said. “So for China, regardless of whether the new cases are imported or not, as long as we can monitor and identify them in a timely manner, we have them under control.”

A resident gets a ride from his dog along a commercial street in Wuhan on Thursday. (Ng Han Guan / The Associated Press)

China remains alert

Wednesday also saw a medical team led by China’s best medical consultant Zhong Nanshan in southern China’s Guangdong province, who said goodbye to the hardest hit city after medical staff spared no effort to save the lives of the most critically ill patients in the intensive care unit since early February.

Although the COVID-19 epidemic in China vanishes, China remains alert and alert as both imported and asymptomatic cases continue to rise.

Mainland China reported 63 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, including 61 imported cases, according to data released by the Chinese National Health Commission on Thursday.

WATCH | How to stay safe during a pandemic:

Infection control expert Susy Hota analyzes what we need to know to protect ourselves from the coronavirus epidemic: from public transportation to kitchen cleaning. 06:36

Strict measures in Shanghai

The commission also said that as of April 1, 17 provincial-level regions have reported 280 new asymptomatic local infections and called for enhanced discovery, reporting and management work in accordance with guidelines and requirements.

In addition to strengthening the measures taken at airports across China, the municipality of Shanghai, in eastern China, an international trading hub and one of the largest port cities in the world, has also implemented severe epidemic prevention and control measures in port areas to prevent imported cases.

As of March 1, over 500 ships have been berthed in the various ports of Shanghai and, as of Wednesday, no suspected or confirmed cases and asymptomatic patients imported from inland waterways or ports have been found in Shanghai.

The northeastern Chinese city of Suifenhe, a port city near the Russian border in Heilongjiang province, has blocked all of its communities, subject to closed management since April 8 to deal with the growing number of imported cases. by COVID-19.

Suifenhe is reported to have recorded 84 confirmed cases and 127 asymptomatic cases in the past three weeks.