tight-race-between-democratic-congressman-jim-costa,-republican-kevin-cookingham-for-district-16

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Republican Kevin Cookingham and Democratic Congressman Jim Costa have been neck-and-neck in the Congressional District 16 principal elections on Tuesday evening.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Cookingham, the previous head of Clovis Grownup Schooling, was main – but scarcely – successful 39% of the overall votes counted, even though 37% of the votes counted experienced absent to Costa.

The top rated two candidates in the March 3 principal will advance and square off in the normal election in November

The 16th district contains elements of Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.

The congressional primary also features Democrat Esmeralda Soria, who was in third location with 18.4% of the votes and progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced, who had 5.seven% of the votes.

No issue the result, most of the candidates were delighted with the attempts of their marketing campaign.