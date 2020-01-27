Tight regulations for scooters in the UK lead to Bird Chief’s exit

divide

Bird Rides, Inc., the eScooter startup, lost its British and Irish boss Richard Corbett, who, according to Bloomberg, had resigned from the job after two years at the helm of the company.

Corbett resigned from his job because it was “impossible” to overcome the bird driving regulations while the Brexit was ongoing. Laws in the UK effectively prohibit e-scooters from traveling, and Corbett finally had enough.

The micro-mobility company, founded in London in 2018, has struggled to get its business going ever since. Corbett blamed the “political climate” for the fact that his hands were actually tied – as long as the legislature focused on Brexit, there was nothing he could do to get things going faster.

The company is valued at $ 2.5 billion and is one of the world’s largest startups for micromobility. In the UK, however, eScooters are considered motor vehicles or “powered means of transport”. As such, they are subject to taxes, driving licenses and insurance. You must not walk on footpaths that are only intended for pedestrians For this reason, Bird Rides was not unique as there were problems getting the business going in the UK.

Bird Rides has been working in a small London office since 2018, where it has concentrated on extremely narrow special features: only a preset route, around 2 km, between Stratford station in East London and the jointly working Campus Here East, a technology center, in which is Bird’s office. The eScooters are actively used in this area.

Corbett said it took years for his previous job – at the Eyetease taxi company – to change UK regulations. He swore he wouldn’t do it again, but found himself sucked in anyway, he said. From here, he wants to focus on “something entrepreneurial,” he told reporters.

Although the use of eScooters is prohibited in the UK, the use of eScooters is increasing in other parts of Europe. Uber and other companies are engaged in discussions to resolve security issues while remaining productive.

