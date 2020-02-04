Tightened criteria for business loans: The performance decreases

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

According to a Federal Reserve (Fed) poll on Monday (February 3), US banks are expected to narrow the criteria again this year given the decline in corporate credit performance.

The Fed’s quarterly high-ranking loan officer survey of 74 domestic banks and 22 U.S. branches and foreign bank agencies found that most are forecasting stricter standards for all types of credit due to increased default expectations as risk tolerance decreases with the value of collateral ,

“The banks announced that they expect to tighten standards for most categories of business, credit, and auto loans, but will leave the standards for closed mortgage loans unchanged,” the survey said.

Credit performance is expected to “deteriorate somewhat” in all categories, with the exception of closed mortgage loans for residential property.

Commercial, industrial and construction loans are likely to have stricter requirements as defaults are expected to increase. Demand is expected to remain stable.

“Banks have reportedly tightened lending standards for credit card and auto loans, while credit card demand has remained steady and auto loan demand has declined,” the Fed said in its quarterly survey.

Just over a third of lenders anticipated an increase in defaults among subprime credit card borrowers. Just over a quarter of bankers expect more subprime loans.

Almost a fifth of financial institutions expect stricter standards for credit cards, and almost 10 percent of lenders surveyed stated stricter criteria for auto loans.

“It could be that we are getting a little longer in the cycle and that the job market is maturing,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist at Oxford Economics, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). “Personal income growth is starting to slow, which may force some consumers to overwhelm something.”

She added that nothing in the survey data suggests an impending recession. “We are far from the conditions that existed before the Great Recession,” she said.

The Federal Reserve made a proposal last week to revise the Volcker Rule, which was created under the 2010 Dodd Frank Act. The aim was to prevent banks from placing risky bets with customer deposits and investing in or sponsoring hedge funds. Proposed changes would relax these rules.

———–

Featured PYMNTS report:

Individual gig employees can spend days or even weeks each year tracking down late payments for work obtained through online marketplaces. That is why providing faster payouts is not only an advantage but also a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. By doing January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, Product Manager for the Kimkim travel platform, explains to PYMNTS how the company gains the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries through faster payments.