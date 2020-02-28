[tightrope-walker-wallenda-readies-to-cross-energetic-volcano]

Nik Wallenda poses for a photograph with a piece of the substantial wire he utilized to walk around Niagara Falls on at Circus Sarasota on February 15, 2013 in Sarasota, Florida. — Tim Boyles/Getty Visuals/AFP

MANAGUA, Feb 28 — Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda fears the worst-possible end result as he prepares for his newest high wire act — trekking throughout a are living volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday. “I could slide to my dying.”

But the 41-year aged member of the 7-technology household of daredevils, The Flying Wallendas, is getting it in stride.

“It is just the actuality of what I do,” he informed Reuters on Thursday, in advance of his dwell, televised wander 548 metres across the Masaya volcano with churning lava under.

In accordance to Dick Clark Productions, it will be the optimum and longest walk he has at any time attempted.

“I will notify you that my first stage I get will be a step of faith,” he explained. “It’s not as nevertheless I’m fearless. It is far more about me conquering that panic.”

Wallenda, who has designed thriving walks throughout Niagara Falls and above Times Square, reported he has been schooling with an oxygen deprivation mask to mirror the problems over the volcano.

He will be putting on goggles, a mask and quite possibly even oxygen tanks for the stroll. His footwear have been built with thicker soles to assistance minimize probable warmth coming from the volcano, and the cable will truly feel like a bar, the superior wire artist mentioned.

“I’ll be working with the winds of the Grand Canyon, potentially. I’ll be working with the gases that are so thick that you can possibly not be in a position to see 10 feet in entrance of me,” he stated.

“Everything that has been thrown at me here provides to my stress levels.”

Wallenda reported the plan arrived to him after flying over an energetic volcano on the way to Mexico City.

Masaya is 1 of 6 big energetic volcanoes in Nicaragua, and has erupted at minimum 18 times considering that 1520, together with main eruptions in 1772 and 1820.

The volcano is located about 23 kilometres from the Central American country’s funds, Managua, and is 638 metres in elevation.

Volcano Reside! With Nik Wallenda will air on American network ABC on March four. — Reuters