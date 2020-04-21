TikTok creates stars during quarantine

Palmerdale, CA-Another day for spokeswoman Destiny Good. She has been working in the entertainment industry for over five years and has worked with several well-known companies at the biggest events, but getting the attention of new clients is not always easy.

“We’re always going back and forth with the media, back and forth with managers, back and forth with booking agents, to get everything ready for this individual,” Good said.

One of Good’s clients is the young Miami artist who has recently released a new single, up-and-coming record artist Gabby B.

“I have been working hard to get her into the right people, with the right media exposure,” Good said.

It turns out that everything she had to do went to TikTok. Believe it or not, each post has exceeded 6 million views per day. Currently, it has a maximum of 36 million views.

“I got so many fans and supporters that I liked all the videos after the video exploded,” Gabby B said at FaceTime.

Advertise for free even during a pandemic.

“I was so shocked and surprised. Immediately when they told me, I am,” Wow, I have to share this. I have to talk to someone, “Good said.

Now she wants Gabby to continue to fully utilize TikTok as her promotional form.

“See what this artist is doing during self-quarantine. She’s still exposing herself. Despite being locked up at home, she’s still connected to the audience,” Good said. Told.

Good, who works in entertainment, is used to surprises, but this is usually not so sweet. But as a spokesman, it’s all a day’s work.

