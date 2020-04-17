TikTok donates 5 million pounds to NHS

TikTok tries to help front line employees (Getty Images)

TikTok donated £ 5 million to a care fund to support front-line healthcare workers during a coronavirus outbreak.

The donation was transferred to the RCN Foundation, which belongs to the Royal College of Nursing Group and its appeal Covid-19 Healthcare Support Appeal.

The video application said that the donation would help provide first-line crisis financing, including practical and psychological support for nurses, midwives, healthcare workers, paramedics, physiotherapists, cleaners and porters during and after a pandemic.

It turned out when the video sharing platform revealed that NHS and other healthcare professionals TikTok videos reached 330 million in one month, an increase of 5,000% compared to four weeks ago, according to the app.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The whole country has been overwhelmed by the dedication and professionalism of all our health and social care heroes fighting this global pandemic.

“I know that this virus has put extraordinary pressure on professional and private life, and I’m glad that TikTok supports the RCN Foundation, which provides so much support to so many people.”

Over £ 200,000 ThankYouNHS videos (Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) published on the app

According to the video platform, over 200,000 £ ThankYouNHS videos have been published on TikTok, as well as around 4000 £ ClapForOurCarers.

Rich Waterworth, CEO of TikTok in the UK, said: “The courageous work of people on the front line of our healthcare system is both touching and inspirational, and I hope that our donation to call for Covid-19 healthcare support, established by The RCN Foundation can only ease some of the pressures many of these employees are currently facing.

“I would like to personally thank them for the work they do in unusual times.

“Despite the enormous challenges that front-line healthcare workers face every day, what we see on our platform has greatly strengthened me.

“Not only did we see the TikTok community showing their thanks and appreciation to health professionals in their masses through amazing videos, but also the employees themselves use the platform to get some relief.

“We saw how many of them take to TikTok during breaks to add light relief at work, which I hope has given them a bit of joy on their hard days.”

The donation is part of a global fund of 250 million US dollars (201 million pounds) for medical workers, teachers and local communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





