TikTok reportedly took 3 hours to report the live suicide to the police

Content Warning: This article is about suicide. If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide or have mental health problems, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service at 1300 659 467. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

The short video platform TikTok reportedly waited almost three hours to call the police after a 19-year-old live stream brought his death.

According to The InterceptTikTok officials have reportedly failed to inform the police about the incident for three hours, even though they immediately took internal measures to prevent the video from going viral.

According to a report by The Intercept, the company was informed of the incident at 5:00 p.m. but did not call the police until 7:00 p.m. During this time, the company is said to have used a PR strategy to keep the story away from the media.

In the days before the 19-year-old committed suicide, he posted messages on the platform that promised a “special performance” and prompted almost 300 affected viewers to watch the stream.

The video has been reported to remain on the platform for over an hour and a half, receiving 15 complaints and nearly 500 comments during that time.

According to a former employee of TikTok’s parent company, the brand has written a press release claiming that company policies do not “permit content that could cause harm to people or commit suicide.” However, this statement was never published.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and sympathize with the family,” said a statement by The Intercept said. “We encourage anyone who needs support or has concerns about a friend or family member to contact a suicide hotline.”

TikTok is not the only platform that has been criticized for handling sensitive and potentially triggering content. YouTube and Facebook previously received a backlash because they did not remove such content in time.

Since its debut in 2018, TikTok has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times, with Brazilian teenagers being one of the most popular users of the app around the world.

Content Warning: This article is about suicide. If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide or have mental health problems, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service at 1300 659 467. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Image:

Getty Images