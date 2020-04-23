TikTok stars criticized for participating in the piracy challenge

Two famous ones TikTok stars have been criticized for participating in one of the most controversial trends in the video industry.

Diego Martir, 16, and Haley Orona, 17, of Ona in practice, received bail for kidnapping fraud in what many call the “Seizure Problem.” Fans blamed the two for the trend, calling the video “shocking” and “not funny” especially for those with epilepsy, trauma, or family members who died in traps.

In photos from those who joined the trend, TikTokers can be seen telling the camera how sad they were or how they found themselves in possession of the weapon. The video then cuts to the person making the shot and pretending, before beginning to dance, disturb or break the rope.

Nose, that’s it has 9.1 followers on stage, he removed his video after it was filmed. However, Martyr’s video is still active on his profile.

On Martyr’s page, his friend and TikTok star Lauren Kettering looks at the camera crying but words are spreading across the screen. “diego just had a hit and died, now it’s a text I can’t tell you guys like,” read the caption in the TikTok voice “something happened that changed my life search” playing on the secret side. The film was transferred to the diminutive Martyrs before it was shaken and shaken.

When several fans started to start demolishing Martyrs in the comments, he replied that “this is a trend, pls are not coming for us.” Despite his attempts to explain, TikTok users continued to criticize Martyrs.

“bruh people really find a way EXACTLY shocking,” one person wrote and added to the other, “Although it’s a trend that isn’t funny. A lot of people are killed by logic and (sic) you make fun of it that is a trend. “

One user even pointed out how the movie “remembered” late Disney Channel Cameron Boyce, WHO died last July after getting a sleep apnea.

Although Martir did not delete TikTok, he later apologized, writing “I do not want to say anything to offend, sorry, sorry that I am ‘sorry’ because this is my opinion, I did not think much about it. / “

The “Seizure Challenge” is nothing new, it has become unintentionally intentional. Last summer, many users participated in a series of more controversial trends.

While the main idea is the same, the TikTokers are catching on – and will have water pouring out of their mouths – by persuasion – such as the publication of Juice WRLD’s song, “Lucid Dreams” played in the background . (See the example in the clip, above.)

However, it seems that the virus has reached its height before the death of Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, at the age of 21 in December.

Higgins died after suffering rain due to an accidental overdose, according to NPR.

