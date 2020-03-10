TikTok’s “paper towel” refers to detecting hidden messages. Do I want to try? – it’s viral

Highlights
- The challenge for paper towels is the latest TikTok trend
- Unlike several previous trends, it is completely safe
- Several people participate in the challenge and share videos
TikTok has again tackled a new challenge that has taken over the platform. This time, thankfully, it’s a safe and easy trend that doesn’t end with people sparking fires or landing in hospitals. The virus trend is called the paper towel challenge.
It involves people writing messages on paper towels and putting them in water. When towels are moistened, secret messages are revealed – and most of them are absolutely ridiculous.
Here’s a video showing how to handle the challenge:
@jonklaasen
It’s just a baby joke 😅🥺 @elyssajoy_ ## couplegoals ## couple ## difficulty ## trend
♬ Originalton – qwestar
If you want to try it, all you need is a paper towel and a stamp. Fold the towel in half and write the message on the front. Then leave the pen a secret message inside the fold. When placed in water, the towel is moistened and shaken, the secret will be revealed.
Here’s a clip showing grandma hunting her grandson cheerfully:
@rosssmith
My grandmother is a witch! 😤 ## papertowelchallenge ## fyp ## comedy
♬ original sound – rosssmith
User has taken on the challenge of sending an online dating alert:
@nevschulman
Be careful out there people! ## papertowelchallenge ## som_ # fyp
♬ Originalton – qwestar
This playful exchange of brother and his sister can be adapted for many:
@nathantriska
the best day of my life 😭
♬ Originalton – qwestar
Someone went a step further to drop a secret message related to Pikachu, and it’s amazing:
@jaimesoliz
How to make magic on paper. ## foryou ## foryoupage ## fyp ## fy
♬ Em Em Dance – All In – ZaeHD & CEO
When someone tried a challenge but couldn’t do it for that reason:
‘tay.tacca
i did my best ## australia ## papertowelchallenge ## checkthisout ## fyp
♬ Originalton – qwestar
Will you take part in the challenge with a paper towel?
