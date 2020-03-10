TikTok’s “paper towel” refers to detecting hidden messages. Do I want to try? – it’s viral





TikTok has again tackled a new challenge that has taken over the platform. This time, thankfully, it’s a safe and easy trend that doesn’t end with people sparking fires or landing in hospitals. The virus trend is called the paper towel challenge.

It involves people writing messages on paper towels and putting them in water. When towels are moistened, secret messages are revealed – and most of them are absolutely ridiculous.

Here’s a video showing how to handle the challenge:

@jonklaasen

It’s just a baby joke 😅🥺 @elyssajoy_ ## couplegoals ## couple ## difficulty ## trend

♬ Originalton – qwestar

If you want to try it, all you need is a paper towel and a stamp. Fold the towel in half and write the message on the front. Then leave the pen a secret message inside the fold. When placed in water, the towel is moistened and shaken, the secret will be revealed.

Here’s a clip showing grandma hunting her grandson cheerfully:

@rosssmith

My grandmother is a witch! 😤 ## papertowelchallenge ## fyp ## comedy

♬ original sound – rosssmith

User has taken on the challenge of sending an online dating alert:

@nevschulman

Be careful out there people! ## papertowelchallenge ## som_ # fyp

♬ Originalton – qwestar

This playful exchange of brother and his sister can be adapted for many:

@nathantriska

the best day of my life 😭

♬ Originalton – qwestar

Someone went a step further to drop a secret message related to Pikachu, and it’s amazing:

@jaimesoliz

How to make magic on paper. ## foryou ## foryoupage ## fyp ## fy

♬ Em Em Dance – All In – ZaeHD & CEO

When someone tried a challenge but couldn’t do it for that reason:

‘tay.tacca

i did my best ## australia ## papertowelchallenge ## checkthisout ## fyp

♬ Originalton – qwestar

Will you take part in the challenge with a paper towel?

