Tilda Swinton and Jeremy Deller Sell Art to Save Derek Jarman’s Home (VIDEO) | show business

English artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman at Prospect Cottage in Dungeness, Kent. – Courtesy of Geraint Lewis

Some of the biggest names in the art world have launched a campaign to preserve the late English filmmaker's iconic home and garden in Dungeness, Kent.

The public fundraiser is led by Art Fund, Creative Folkestone and Tate, who set a 10 week period to raise £ 3.5m (RM 18.6m) to prevent Jarmans Cottage from being sold privately.

The initiative, supported by Tilda Swinton, Jeremy Deller and Wolfgang Tillmans, aims to transform Prospect Cottage and its garden into a memorial dedicated to Jarman’s heritage and unique creative vision.

“Derek Jarman was an inspiring provocateur in Britain’s cultural life and a great role model for any artist who wanted to make a little trouble. I am happy to be able to work with other artists now to give people the opportunity to own a work of art for a donation to save this special place, ”conceptual artist Jeremy Deller said in a statement.

Jarman bought Prospect Cottage in 1986, in which the English artist and filmmaker was also diagnosed as HIV positive.

After Jarman’s death in 1994, the house and garden were bequeathed to his long-time partner Keith Collins, whose death in 2018 questioned the future of Prospect Cottage.

The fundraiser says the £ 3.5m goal would enable the preservation of the property and its world famous garden, as well as residency programs for artists, writers, gardeners, filmmakers, academics and activists.

“My enthusiasm for this prospect cottage vision lies in the planned future as an open, integrative and encouraging machine for the inspiration and the practical working life of those who come and want to share in the special qualities that I had as a young artist to benefit from it, ”said Tilda Swinton, who has appeared in several films by Jarman, in a statement.

While Creative Folkestone will oversee the restoration of the garden, Tate Britain will exhibit the most important and vulnerable archive material from the cottage.

These include sketchbooks, letters, photos and Jarman’s address book, in which each entry is illustrated with a personalized collage.

Although nearly half of the money has already been raised, some high-profile artists have created “rewards” for donations to the campaign, with prices ranging from £ 25 to £ 1,250 (approximately RM 133 to RM 6,673).

The Turner award winner Jeremy Deller designed an email pin, the German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans a limited edition print by John Donne / Agave, Berlin Collage.

For more information on the fundraiser for Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage, please visit artfund.org/prospect.

