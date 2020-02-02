Tilmon’s potential return is an optimistic sign as Missouri travels to South Carolina National Sports

Missouri men’s basketball not only missed striker Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. on the ground. It was a completely different team without him.

When coach Cuonzo Martin opened the media on Friday by noting that Tilmon’s status for the game in South Carolina on Saturday had been changed to a “game time decision”, it was a step forward in the great man’s recovery.

Tilmon has missed eight of the Tigers’ last nine games because of an injury, including most recently the seven due to a broken foot. Missouri has been without the active 6-foot 10 junior for 3-5 years this season, compared to 7-5 when he plays.

The Tigers are apparently far away with an offer for an NCAA tournament between 10 and 10 in total and need all the help they can get to save their season. Tilmon in the lineup would dramatically improve these chances.

“I would say Jeremiah is making good progress,” said Martin. “Our doctors and trainers do a great job, but it’s also how he feels, you know? He has to feel good, and it’s not just physical, but mental as well. But he’s making good progress on the floor , Yes.”

Since Missouri’s 71:59 defeat in Kentucky on January 4, Tilmon’s stats don’t look impressive at first glance. His average per game for the season is currently nine points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes.

But on the defensive, Tilmon had been a year at every turn. According to college basketball reference statistics, Tilmon is well above the pace to beat career highs in the block percentage range (what percentage of Tilmon’s opposing field goal attempts were hit on the ground) and defensive plus / minus range.

This kind of defensive presence on the forecourt is exactly what Missouri desperately needed in a southeast conference full of great elite men.

While Tilmon failed or played for just a few minutes (as he did against Kentucky), the Tigers let strikers Nick Richards (Kentucky), Kerry Blackshear (Florida) and Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) score over 20 points. Tuesday’s defense against Georgia, however, improved significantly when the combination of Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith made a solid Bulldogs striker Rayshaun Hammonds (12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) to zero points and two rebounds in 33 minutes brought.

South Carolina, written off by most after a shocking home loss to Stetson on December 30, has won four of its last five games with two wins that have forced the league to show some respect.

The first was an exciting 81-78 home win over Kentucky on January 15 when newcomer Jermaine Couisnard landed in a 3-pointer game against Summerton. Then came a 79:77 win over Arkansas on Tuesday in Fayetteville, a game in which the Gamecocks never eased and held out despite a 34-point outbreak from Razorbacks’ star Mason Jones.

Tilmon’s possible return is at the heart of the Tigers’ injury discussion, but Guard Mark Smith, who didn’t play against Georgia in the second half due to a back injury, is (according to Martin) also a game decision against South Carolina.

Losing Smith – Missouri’s second leading scorer and top 3-point scorer in percentage – would be a blow for sure. But at least against Georgia, the tigers have shown that they can work without it if need be.

Guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points against Georgia in the second half and acted as Missouri’s main ball handler when Mark Smith was groomed and Dru Smith was on the bench with nasty problems. Pinson and Nikko triggered the Tigers’ 20-point comeback in the second half against the ‘Dawgs’, who have suffered a series of four defeats, and both may have to play again if Tilmon or Mark Smith aren’t ready to open the game tip.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. (But) guys will definitely have to move up,” said Dru Smith regarding whether Tilmon or Mark Smith are inactive on Saturday. “I think the guys feel good after their last win and are just ready to come out and try the next step as a team. (South Carolina) probably wants to play a bit faster than we do, but I mean at the end of the day we both want to get out and run and get some light baskets. “

Missouri and South Carolina are expected to sign out at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, televised with the game on the SEC network.