[tim-board-views-positively-kkr’s-non-binding-bid-for-fiber-optic-community]

February 27, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) stated on Thursday its board seen positively a non-binding provide by U.S. investment agency KKR to develop into the Italian telecoms group’s exclusive companion in building a fiber-optic network.

TIM explained its board on Thursday experienced met for an update on options to incorporate its fiber-optic property with these of lesser rival Open up Fiber.

TIM said Chief Government Luigi Gubitosi would carry on conversations on the challenge and notify Italian institutions in line with existing legislation which gives the governments particular powers to intervene in strategic sectors.

